This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 31)

Guest host: Mo Rocca

COVER STORY: Meet a pioneer in stroke recovery

After 39-year-old Aaron Ulland suffered a stroke, paralyzing his left side, he volunteered to participate in a revolutionary study at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, where electrodes were devised that might restore motor functions after being implanted in his brain. Correspondent Susan Spencer reports on the incredible results.

Department of Neurology at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia



BUSINESS: GameStop, Reddit and the Battle of Wall Street

The titans of finance were shaken last week by a subculture of day traders on the internet, whose viral machinations caused the stock price of computer game retailer GameStop to skyrocket in a matter of days, costing hedge funds billions of dollars. Correspondent David Pogue explains shorting and options trading, and looks at the Reddit culture that has prompted calls to revise stock trading.



PETS: "When Harry Met Minnie": A NYC fairy tale of puppy love and friendship

In her new book, "When Harry Met Minnie," correspondent Martha Teichner has written a memoir of the remarkable friendship and bonds formed when she sought a companion for her dog, and adopted a bull terrier from noted designer Carol Fertig, who was dying of liver cancer.

READ AN EXCERPT: "When Harry Met Minnie" by Martha Teichner

"When Harry Met Minnie" by Martha Teichner (Celadon Books)

Join Martha Teichner on her virtual book tour for "When Harry Met Minnie"





Director Mike Nichols. Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images

BOOKS: The improbable life of Mike Nichols

Director and comedian Mike Nichols arrived in the U.S. as a child refugee from Nazi Germany, and would go on to become a Tony- and Oscar-winning master of both stage and screen, with such classics as "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?," "The Graduate," and "Silkwood." Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Mark Harris, author of a new biography about Nichols, and with actress Candice Bergen, about the outsider who became a Hollywood and Broadway A-Lister, mining real life for comedic and dramatic gold.

"Mike Nichols: A Life" by Mark Harris (Penguin Press)



PASSAGE: Cloris Leachman and Cicely Tyson

"Sunday Morning" looks back on the lives and careers of Cloris Leachman, the Oscar- and Emmy-winning star of "The Last Picture Show," "Young Frankenstein" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," who died this week at the age of 94; and Cicely Tyson, the Emmy- and Tony-winning actress and model, best known for "Sounder," "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman" and "Roots," who died this week at age 96. Mo Rocca reports.

Chic, red carpet pockets. CBS News

FASHION: The 500-year history of the pocket

Pockets hold a fascinating history, and if you dig down deeply enough, you may discover how, over the course of centuries, the humble pocket has carried the secrets and desires of men (and, eventually, women). Correspondent Faith Salie looks at how this fashionable clothing component continues to evolve.

HARTMAN: High fives

Actor Stanley Tucci with correspondent Holly Williams. CBS News

IN CONVERSATION: Stanley Tucci

Acclaimed character actor Stanley Tucci not only steals scenes, in such films as "Julie & Julia," "The Devil Wears Prada" and "The Lovely Bones," but he's also earned a cult following with his way of mixing a negroni. He talked with correspondent Holly Williams about his latest film, "Supernova" (about a middle-aged gay couple dealing with one partner's early-onset dementia), and his very public obsession with food.

"Supernova" (In Theaters January 29; available on digital February 16)

"Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy" debuts on CNN February 14



COMMENTARY: Why can't Jim Gaffigan find his TV remote?

Comedian Jim Gaffigan reflects on experiences he's lost out on during the pandemic – and on things he's lost around the house.



MOVIES: Revealing the unknown Billie Holiday

Billie Holiday turned a lifetime of pain into immortal lyrics, with a voice that still haunts decades after her death. Her life is now the subject of a new film, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," about the government's persecution of the jazz singer. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with singer-songwriter Andra Day (who adapted Holiday's nickname "Lady Day" as her own), and with director Lee Daniels, about the emotional roller-coaster of portraying the under-appreciated aspects of Holiday's tormented life.

VIDEO PREVIEW: Andra Day on her hesitation to play Billie Holiday

Actress Andra Day talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about her wariness in portraying the famed jazz singer in the new Hulu film, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."

To watch a trailer for "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" click on the player below:

"The United States vs. Billie Holiday" debuts on Hulu February 26.



