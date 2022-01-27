This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 30)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Bryan Stevenson on teaching history and the pursuit of justice

Attorney Bryan Stevenson, author of the bestseller "Just Mercy," has helped free 135 wrongly-convicted Black men on Death Row, but these days the man behind Montgomery, Alabama's National Memorial for Peace and Justice might be better known his other job: educating Americans about the legacy of slavery and racial violence in this country. Stevenson talks with correspondent David Pogue about confronting history as a first step in healing, and gives a tour of the brand new Legacy Museum in Montgomery.

For more info:

There are more than 40 Buc-ee's in Texas and throughout the South. CBS News

U.S.: Welcome to Buc-ee's

It's a Texas institution with a national footprint: a chain of road stop convenience stores the size of the Lone Star State, with a smiling cartoon beaver mascot and a devoted following. Correspondent Luke Burbank travels to Buc-ee's to find out why customers are so driven to visit. (Is it the award-winning bathrooms?)

For more info:

The Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain. Tim Graham/Getty Images

ARCHITECTURE: Architect Frank Gehry on his "creative insecurity"

At 92, famed architect Frank Gehry is not resting on his substantial laurels. The designer behind such landmarks as the Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles and the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, talks with "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker about his creative process, and how aerospace technology has enabled him to turn his playful ideas into reality.

For more info:

Kristen Stewart, with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

MOVIES: Kristen Stewart on committing to Princess Diana

Actress Kristen Stewart has won raves for her performance as Princess Diana in the movie "Spencer," about the royal's life outside the range of photographers' cameras. Stewart talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the stress she felt becoming her character, as well as the tabloid frenzy over her "Twilight" stardom, and her wedding plans.

PREVIEW: Kristen Stewart says she couldn't stop crying the first time she watched herself as Princess Diana

To watch a trailer for "Spencer" click on the video player below:

For more info:

"Spencer," in theaters and On Demand



PASSAGE: In memoriam





FOOD: Michelle Zauner's recipe for consoling grief: A taste of home

When musician Michelle Zauner lost her mother to cancer, she found comfort in the aisles of a Korean-owned grocery store chain, H Mart, where she would shop for the ingredients of dishes that reminded her of home. Correspondent Hua Hsu talks with Zauner, lead singer of the band Japanese Breakfast and author of the New York Times bestseller "Crying in H Mart," about finding solace from loss in a bowl of kimchi.

For more info:

Wordle

GAMES: Spelling out the Wordle craze

Correspondent Faith Salie fills us in on the new puzzle game that's taking the world by storm, one letter at a time.

For more info:

After playing online during the pandemic lockdown, clarinetist Doreen Ketchens is back performing on the corner of St. Peter and Royal Street in the French Quarter - "her" corner. CBS News

MUSIC: Preserving jazz in the Big Easy

In good times and bad, New Orleans musicians have been schooled and raised in a unique culture, one that was severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, when the streets of the Big Easy were unnaturally quiet and empty, and much of the music moved online. "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel meets with musicians back out in front of audiences and sharing their music while perpetuating a French Quarter tradition of street performance; and with the creative director of Preservation Hall, which was founded to help preserve a unique American legacy: the New Orleans jazz artist.

For more info:



U.S.: Projection mapping



A Sub-Zero refrigerator. CBS News

KITCHENS: Cold comfort – The appeal of Sub-Zero refrigerators

Sub-Zero, founded by a former refrigerator salesman 76 years ago, produces high-end refrigerators and freezers that start at a cool $8,500. Correspondent Rita Braver visited the Sub-Zero campus in Wisconsin to find out how the company develops its products that leave many of its competitors out in the cold.

For more info:

Residents of the community of Dawson Springs, Ky., which was devastated by tornadoes last month, are finding comfort in a familiar haven: Ms. Becky's Place. CBS News

U.S.: A Kentucky diner that's a safe haven for storm victims

Ms. Becky's Place has been a welcoming spot for generations of residents of Dawson Springs, Ky. Now, after the town was devastated by tornadoes in December, the diner has reopened, returning a sense of normalcy, and a source of comfort, to a town still reeling from the deadly storms. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti talks with proprietress Beck James, who is helping keep her battered community on its feet.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVE:

MOVIES: Sundance Film Festival 2022: Opening highlights | Part 2 | Part 3

For the second year in a row, the Utah-based festival (which runs through January 30) is a virtual event, with world premiere documentaries and narrative films streaming online. CBSNews.com's David Morgan offers some of the highlights.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!