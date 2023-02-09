This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 12)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: The rules for writing a love song

There are a million ways to write a love song; how best can you ensure it connects with an audience? Correspondent David Pogue talks with 14-time Oscar-nominated songwriter Dianne Warren and musicologist Nate Sloan about the key factors that go into creating a timeless song about a timeless emotion.

Gun control advocate David Hogg. CBS News

U.S.: David Hogg on the "vicious cycle" of mass shootings and gun sales

On Feb. 14, 2018, a gunman murdered 17 people and wounded 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. David Hogg, who was 17 at the time, survived and helped to create March for Our Lives, which promotes gun control legislation. Now a senior at Harvard, Hogg tells correspondent Rita Braver what he has been through the past five years, including death threats against himself and his family; what his group has accomplished; and what it means for young people having to become leaders as advocates for change.

Mix sugar, milk, butter and chocolate, pour it onto a marble slab, and work it until the mixture solidifies. Then, eat! CBS News

FOOD: The history of fudge: Did a mistake create a sweet treat?

Our appetite for fudge dates back more than a century, when someone making candy allegedly "fudged" a recipe, and a chocolate staple was born. Correspondent Faith Salie visits northern Michigan, home to the "Fudge Capital of America," where more than a dozen fudge shops each makes, at their peak, more than three thousand pounds of fudge a week.

PASSAGE: Burt Bacharach

Mo Rocca reports.



The Dog Chapel, at Dog Mountain in northern Vermont. CBS News

PETS: A dog lover's pilgrimage to Dog Mountain

After a near-death experience, artist Stephen Huneck created Dog Mountain, a 150-acre leash-free retreat in scenic northern Vermont. The centerpiece remains Dog Chapel, a place where dogs could be remembered by their loving humans. Correspondent Martha Teichner tells a bittersweet story of love and loss, and of the chapel's enduring celebration of the bond we have with our pets.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the husband-and-wife hosts of the dating series "Love Is Blind." CBS News

TELEVISION: Nick and Vanessa Lachey on "Love Is Blind."

Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

To watch a trailer for "Love Is Blind" click on the video player below:

"Love Is Blind" is streaming on Netflix



MILITARY: The long march toward racial equality in the ranks

In 1948 President Truman issued an executive order ending segregation in America's armed forces. But it was an advance that was met with resistance. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin looks back at how African Americans' roles in defending our country evolved, and talks with Lloyd Austin, the first Black Secretary of Defense.

COMMENTARY: Why we watch football

New Yorker writer Louisa Thomas says that, in spite of football's violence, including the near-death of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on the field earlier this year, audiences will gravitate to the spectacle of Super Bowl LVII to share in the surprise, the joy, the awe – and the devastation – of the sport.

Danny Trejo's Carne Asada Tacos. Clarkson Potter

SUPER BOWL LVII: Super Bowl menu ideas and recipes

From burgers, hot dogs, tacos, BBQ and wings, to salsas and cocktails, here are some tempting recipes from top chefs, cookbook authors and restaurateurs to go with watching the Big Game!

"HERE COMES THE SUN": Singer Charlie Puth and MSG (Video)

Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth sits down with Tony Dokoupil to discuss his third studio album "Charlie." Then, Allison Aubrey learns about the reputation of monosodium glutamate, also known as MSG.

