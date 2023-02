Nick & Vanessa Lachey on “Love Is Blind” For decades TV audiences have loved watching how we search for love, from "The Dating Game" and "Love Connection," to "Love Is Blind," the Netflix reality series in which singles become engaged sight unseen. Series hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey talk with correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti about the show's new take on courtship; and they share their own road to matrimony.