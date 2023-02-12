"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 2/12 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at what makes a great love song. Plus: Martha Teichner visits Dog Mountain in Vermont, where dog lovers honor the pets they have loved and lost; Jonathan Vigliotti sits down with Nick and Vanessa Lachey, hosts of the hit matchmaking series “Love Is Blind”; David Martin examines the long march toward racial equality in the U.S. military; Rita Braver interviews David Hogg, five years after surviving the Parkland school shooting; Mo Rocca looks back at the music of Burt Bacharach; and Faith Salie partakes of the history of fudge.