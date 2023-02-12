Watch CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 2/12

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at what makes a great love song. Plus: Martha Teichner visits Dog Mountain in Vermont, where dog lovers honor the pets they have loved and lost; Jonathan Vigliotti sits down with Nick and Vanessa Lachey, hosts of the hit matchmaking series “Love Is Blind”; David Martin examines the long march toward racial equality in the U.S. military; Rita Braver interviews David Hogg, five years after surviving the Parkland school shooting; Mo Rocca looks back at the music of Burt Bacharach; and Faith Salie partakes of the history of fudge.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.