This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 6)

A new normal? CBS News

COVER STORY: Extreme heat, the most lethal climate disaster

Temperature records have been breaking all over, as our Earth registers some of the hottest periods ever measured. Correspondent David Pogue explains how a "heat dome" has been driving up temperatures, and how extreme heat is affecting residents of Phoenix, where there has been a rise in hospital admissions for heat stress.

ALMANAC: August 6

"Sunday Morning" looks at important historical events on this date.



Susan Magidson, who runs Ross Mill Farm, a potbelly pig sanctuary in Pennsylvania. CBS News

PETS: A pig rescue farm

What happens when the so-called tiny "teacup pig" you've purchased as a pet grows to more than 250 pounds? Correspondent Martha Teichner visits Ross Mill Farm, a Pennsylvania pig sanctuary. She also talks with pet owners whose porcine charges have faced peculiar challenges.

NEWS: Landmine-detecting technology

CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports.

Former Gov. Chris Christie, with CBS News' Robert Costa, on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, N.J. CBS News

POLITICS: Chris Christie comes out swinging against Trump

After years in the political wilderness, 60-year-old Chris Christie is seeking a comeback, with his sights set on the White House. In advance of the first Republican primary debate in Milwaukee later this month, CBS News election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with the former New Jersey governor about throwing punches directly at his friend-turned-foe, Donald Trump, and about why Christie believes he is the only one who is willing to take on the former president with force.

PASSAGE: In memoriam



CBS News

WORLD: Maintaining the dream of a democratic Taiwan

Decades after Chinese nationalists fled the rise of Communism on the mainland, the people of Taiwan see their island as an independent nation. But China's President Xi Jin Ping insists otherwise, and is threatening to impose Beijing's rule by force. CBS News correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports on how Taiwanese view their neighbor's designs on their bustling and prosperous democratic society.

HARTMAN: Gravedigger



Actor Michael J. Fox. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Michael J. Fox on Parkinson's and how he finds "optimism is sustainable"

One of the most famous actors to burst onto the scene in the 1980s, Michael J. Fox has become almost as famous for his very public fight against Parkinson's disease. With "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley, the "Family Ties" and "Back to the Future" star looks back on superstardom, raising $1.5 billion for Parkinson's research, and a new documentary tracing his life, called "Still." (This story was originally broadcast on April 30, 2023.)

CBS News

POSTCARD FROM ITALY: Riva boats: An Italian "Cadillac on the water"

During Italy's post-war boom years, Riva's glamorous wooden boats were the pinnacle of "la dolce vita" – the Ferraris of motorboats, owned by movie stars, tycoons and royalty. Correspondent Seth Doane takes a spin on the water in a classic Riva; checks out a new edition of the famed Aquarama boat; and learns how the company is working to keep Riva's spirit alive. (This story was originally broadcast on August 14, 2022.)

Department of Justice

COMMENTARY: Historian on Trump indictment: "The most important criminal trial in American history"

Princeton University professor Julian Zelizer, editor of "The Presidency of Donald J. Trump: A First Historical Assessment," discusses the latest criminal indictment against the former president as a result of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the January 6 insurrection. Zelizer explains that, in bringing Trump to trial, the Department of Justice has boldly declared – regardless of the political fallout – it will hold our leaders accountable if they violate sacrosanct democratic principles.

READ THE FULL DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE INDICTMENT OF DONALD J. TRUMP

MILEPOST



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Saving whales, Manolo Blahnik, and other classic July stories (YouTube Video)

Watch these features that originally aired on "CBS Sunday Morning" 10, 20, 30 and 40 years ago this month. From July 1983: David Culhane sails with conservationists to report on efforts to save whales, while John Blackstone reports on World War II veterans from the 306th Bombardment Group reuniting in Thurleigh, England. From July 1993: Bill Geist examines the popularity of teepees, from the ranges of Montana to the suburbs of Connecticut; Terence Smith reports on the polarizing issue of immigration and refugees; and Roger Welsch has a "Postcard from Nebraska" about his home address. From July 2003: Rita Braver profiles shoe designer Manolo Blahnik; and Martha Teichner explores the historical allure of porches. From July 2013: Lee Cowan catches up with Iraqi news cameraman Atheer Hameed, who emigrated to the U.S. for a new life both peaceful and tearful.

