Historian on Trump indictment and holding leaders accountable Princeton University professor Julian Zelizer, editor of "The Presidency of Donald J. Trump: A First Historical Assessment," discusses the latest criminal indictment against the former president as a result of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the January 6 insurrection. Zelizer explains that, in bringing Trump to trial, the Department of Justice has boldly declared – regardless of the political fallout – it will hold our leaders accountable if they violate sacrosanct democratic principles.