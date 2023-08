Chris Christie on making the case against Trump After years in the political wilderness, 60-year-old Chris Christie is seeking a comeback, with his sights set on the White House. In advance of the first Republican primary debate in Milwaukee later this month, CBS News election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with the former New Jersey governor about throwing punches directly at his friend-turned-foe, Donald Trump, and about why Christie believes he is the only one who is willing to take on the former president with force.