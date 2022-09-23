This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," September 25, 2022: Zelenskyy, Sullivan, Aguilar, Bostic

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy - President of Ukraine

Jake Sullivan - White House National Security Adviser

Rep. Pete Aguilar - (D) California, member of House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

Raphael Bostic - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta president and chief executive officer

The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker polling with:

Anthony Salvanto - CBS News' director of elections and surveys

