This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," September 25, 2022: Zelenskyy, Sullivan, Aguilar, Bostic

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy - President of Ukraine

  • Jake Sullivan - White House National Security Adviser

  • Rep. Pete Aguilar - (D) California, member of House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

  • Raphael Bostic - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta president and chief executive officer

The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker polling with:

  • Anthony Salvanto - CBS News' director of elections and surveys

  • Date: Sunday, September 23, 2022

First published on September 23, 2022 / 5:25 PM

