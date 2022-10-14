This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," October 16, 2022: Buttigieg, Markarova, Stevenson, Bade, Demirjian
"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:
Pete Buttigieg — U.S. secretary of transportation
Oksana Markarova — ambassador of Ukraine to the U.S.
Betsey Stevenson — Professor of economics and public policy at the University of Michigan
Rachael Bade — Politico Playbook co-author
Karoun Demirjian — Washington Post Pentagon correspondent
Plus, the latest CBS News Battleground Tracker polling with:
Anthony Salvanto — CBS News director of elections and surveys
Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022
