This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," October 16, 2022: Buttigieg, Markarova, Stevenson, Bade, Demirjian

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

Pete Buttigieg — U.S. secretary of transportation

Oksana Markarova — ambassador of Ukraine to the U.S.

Betsey Stevenson — Professor of economics and public policy at the University of Michigan

Rachael Bade — Politico Playbook co-author

Karoun Demirjian — Washington Post Pentagon correspondent

Plus, the latest CBS News Battleground Tracker polling with:

Anthony Salvanto — CBS News director of elections and surveys

Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022

