This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Jan. 1, 2024: Gapen, Georgieva, Sullivan, Flournoy, McMaster, Morell, Book, Tracy

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

Michael Gapen - Bank of America Managing Director and Chief U.S. Economist

Kristalina Georgieva - International Monetary Fund Managing Director

John Sullivan - Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia

Michèle Flournoy - Former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy under President Obama

Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster (Ret.) - Former National Security Adviser under President Trump, CBS News foreign policy and national security contributor

Michael Morell - Former Acting and Deputy Director of the CIA, CBS News national security contributor and host of the "Intelligence Matters" podcast

Kevin Book - ClearView Managing Director

Ben Tracy - CBS News senior national and environmental correspondent

How to watch "Face the Nation"

Date: Sunday, January 1, 2023

TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.