This week on "Face the Nation," November 29, 2020: Birx, Margo, Duggan Gottlieb, Beasley, Babineaux-Fontenot

  • Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator
  • Mayor Dee Margo, (R-El Paso) 
  • Mayor Mike Duggan, (D-Detroit)
  • David Beasley, Executive Director for the UN World Food Programme
  • Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Feeding America CEO
  • Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Former FDA Commissioner

  Date: Sunday, November 29, 2020

