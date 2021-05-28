CBS News May 28, 2021, 1:50 PM

This week on "Face the Nation," May 30, 2021: Gottlieb, Acevedo, Washington, Kaufer, Gionfriddo

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb -  Former FDA Commissioner
  • Art Acevedo - Chief, Miami Police Department
  • Kevin Washington - President & CEO, YMCA
  • Stephen Kaufer - CEO, Tripadvisor
  • Paul Gionfriddo - President & CEO, Mental Health America

How to watch "Face the Nation"

  • Date: Sunday, May 30, 2021

  • TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

