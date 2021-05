CDC predicts continued drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths The CDC is predicting that the number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to drop in the next four weeks. Ten states say they have already reached President Biden's goal of having 70% of adults with at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4. Dr. Bob Lahita, director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rhuematic Diseases at St. Joseph Health, joined CBSN to discuss the CDC's outlook.