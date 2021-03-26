CBS News March 26, 2021, 3:38 PM

This week on "Face the Nation," March 28, 2021: Fauci, Letlow, Capuano, Cuellar, Gottlieb

Doctor on CDC's school distancing guidelines
Doctor on CDC's school distancing guidelines 09:09

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden, Director, National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
  • Rep. Henry Cuellar, (D-Texas)
  • Rep.-Elect Julia Letlow, (R-Louisiana)
  • Anthony Capuano, CEO, Marriott International
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner  

How to watch "Face the Nation"

  • Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021

  • TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.