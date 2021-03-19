Doctor on CDC reducing social distancing guidelines in schools, Biden reaching vaccination goal The CDC is expected to update its social distancing guidelines for classrooms on the same day that President Biden announced his administration will reach his goal of administering 100 million COVID-19 vaccines in his first 100 days in office. Dr. Bob Lahita spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about how safe it is to reduce the space between desks and when we could see herd immunity in the U.S.