This week on "Face the Nation," July 18: McClure, Gottlieb, Mullen, Krebs, Becker

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

Ken McClure - Mayor of Springfield, MO

Mayor of Springfield, MO Dr. Scott Gottlieb - Former FDA Commissioner

Former FDA Commissioner Adm. Michael Mullen - Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff



Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chris Krebs - Partner, Krebs Stamos Group; Former Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency



Partner, Krebs Stamos Group; Former Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency David Becker - Executive Director and Founder, Center for Election Innovation & Research



Executive Director and Founder, Center for Election Innovation & Research Jill Schlesinger - CBS News Business Analyst

Plus, insights into new CBS News polling from

Anthony Salvanto - CBS News Elections & Surveys Director



How to watch "Face the Nation"

Date: Sunday, July 18, 2021

TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.