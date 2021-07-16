This week on "Face the Nation," July 18: McClure, Gottlieb, Mullen, Krebs, Becker
"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:
- Ken McClure - Mayor of Springfield, MO
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb - Former FDA Commissioner
- Adm. Michael Mullen - Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
- Chris Krebs - Partner, Krebs Stamos Group; Former Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
- David Becker - Executive Director and Founder, Center for Election Innovation & Research
- Jill Schlesinger - CBS News Business Analyst
Plus, insights into new CBS News polling from
- Anthony Salvanto - CBS News Elections & Surveys Director
How to watch "Face the Nation"
Date: Sunday, July 18, 2021
TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).
And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.