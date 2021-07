COVID-19 cases rise in all 50 states after plunge All 50 U.S. states are seeing an uptick in new coronavirus cases. Health experts warn unvaccinated individuals are at most risk of getting seriously sick. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County has issued a mandatory indoor mask mandate, even for the vaccinated. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports on what the Biden administration is doing to curb the spread and CBS News reporter Alex Tin joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero for a closer look.