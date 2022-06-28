Watch CBS News

PGA increases winnings to compete with LIV series

The battle between the PGA tour and the Saudi-backed LIV series heated up after the PGA announced a major partnership with Europe's DP World Tour. The PGA tour upped its winnings and made changes to the tour's schedule.
