We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold's wild price ride over the last couple of years has put a spotlight on what gold IRAs can offer. kertlis/Getty Images

The gold market has commanded plenty of attention over the last couple of years, with prices climbing sharply overall and repeatedly setting new records along the way. That momentum is what pushed gold to its latest record of nearly $5,600 per ounce early this year before prices pulled back from those highs. As of mid-August, gold is trading just above $4,400 per ounce — which is still historically elevated as economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and shifting expectations for interest rates continue to support demand for the precious metal.

That backdrop has given retirement savers more reason to consider where gold might fit into a long-term portfolio. Stocks and bonds remain the foundation of many retirement strategies, but gold can offer another avenue for diversification, particularly during periods of heightened economic and market uncertainty. And while there are several ways to gain exposure to the precious metal, a gold individual retirement account (IRA) can be especially appealing because it allows investors to hold physical gold while retaining the tax advantages associated with an IRA.

However, a gold IRA works differently from simply purchasing a few gold bars or coins and adding them to an existing retirement account. These specialized accounts come with their own rules, fees and investment requirements, all of which can affect their value as part of a retirement strategy. So, before moving any of your retirement savings into one, it helps to understand exactly how gold IRAs work — and what you're signing up for.

Learn about the precious metal investing options Goldco offers now.

Thinking about a gold IRA? Here's what you need to know first.

A gold IRA isn't a simple swap of stocks for bullion. It's a distinct account structure with its own IRS requirements, and getting the details wrong can be costly. Here's what to know before you open one:

It's a self-directed account, not an add-on

You can't add physical gold to an existing 401(k) or traditional brokerage IRA. A gold IRA is a self-directed IRA, meaning you're responsible for choosing the custodian, the dealer and the specific products you buy — and for making sure everything complies with IRS rules. That extra control comes with extra responsibility and mistakes can trigger taxes and penalties.

Find out how to open a gold IRA with Goldco today.

Not all gold qualifies

The IRS has strict purity standards for IRA-eligible metals. Gold held in an IRA must be at least 99.5% pure, meaning popular items like South African Krugerrands or collectible coins typically don't qualify, while American Eagles, Canadian Maple Leafs and various gold bars generally do. Silver, platinum and palladium can also be held in these accounts under their own purity thresholds, and most precious metal dealers, like Goldco, offer gold and precious metal assets that fit within the requirements.

Storage isn't optional — or free

The IRS requires gold IRA assets to be held by an approved gold custodian and stored in an IRS-approved depository. You cannot keep the gold at home, in a personal safe or in a safe deposit box, no matter how secure it feels.

That said, some gold companies, like Goldco, partner with precious metal depositories, making it easy to both buy and then safely store your gold assets. Whether you use a partner depository or find one on your own, though, it's important to know that storage arrangements typically come with annual fees for both commingled and segregated storage, with the latter usually costing more.

The fee structure is different from a typical IRA

Gold IRAs tend to carry more layers of cost than a standard retirement account. There are setup fees, annual custodian fees, storage fees and markups on the metal itself. Some providers also charge fees to liquidate holdings. These costs can eat into returns in a way that's easy to underestimate when you're focused on the price of gold itself, so it's worth requesting a full fee schedule in writing before opening an account.

Taxes work similarly to other IRAs

Traditional gold IRAs follow the same tax treatment as conventional traditional IRAs. Contributions may be tax-deductible, and withdrawals in retirement are taxed as ordinary income. Roth gold IRAs also work similarly to Roth accounts, with after-tax contributions and tax-free qualified withdrawals. Early withdrawals before age 59½ generally trigger the same 10% penalty as any other IRA, on top of applicable taxes.

Diversification, not concentration, is the goal

Financial advisors who support gold ownership generally suggest limiting precious metals to a modest slice of a retirement portfolio rather than treating a gold IRA as a primary retirement vehicle. Given the price volatility gold has shown this year alone, leaning too heavily on any single asset class can work against the diversification that makes retirement portfolios resilient in the first place.

The bottom line

Gold's wild ride over the last couple of years has put a spotlight on gold IRAs, but the account itself deserves as much scrutiny as the metal it holds. Between custodian requirements, storage rules, layered fees and strict eligibility standards, a gold IRA is a more complex — and more expensive — vehicle than it might first appear. If you're still interested after weighing those factors, it's important to treat it as one piece of a diversified retirement strategy, not a replacement for one, and vet any provider carefully before committing your savings.