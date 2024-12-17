We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Saying the wrong thing to a credit card debt collector could cost you a lot more than you bargained for. Getty Images

Dealing with credit card debt can be a tough road to navigate, especially if the interest charges rack up and the debt balloons out of control. But if you find yourself unable to maintain even the minimum payments on your credit cards and debt collectors come into the picture, the stress can intensify. After all, debt collectors tend to be persistent in their attempts to recover the money owed, and it's easy to feel pressured or cornered during these interactions. What you say to a debt collector can have serious consequences, though, both legally and financially.

While you might feel inclined to defend yourself, lash out or make promises you can't keep during calls with debt collectors, it's critical to approach these conversations carefully. Credit card debt collectors are trained to elicit information that can be used to secure payment or strengthen their case against you. In turn, saying the wrong thing to a debt collector could inadvertently validate an expired debt, commit you to payments you can't afford or waive important legal rights.

Given these tricky interactions, there are certain things that you should never say to a credit card debt collector. Below, we'll explain why each phrase should be avoided and how it could backfire if used.

8 things you should never say to a credit card debt collector

Here are the key phrases and types of information you should never share with a credit card debt collector.

1. "Yes, I can pay something today."

Making any payment on an old debt, even a small one, can have serious consequences. When you make a payment on an old debt, you may restart the statute of limitations, giving the collector more time to sue you for the full amount. Agreeing to pay without a formal agreement in writing could also leave you vulnerable to continued collection attempts. Rather than committing to payment right away, it typically makes sense to request written verification of the debt and review your options instead.

2. "This debt belongs to me."

You should never acknowledge ownership of a debt during initial contact with a collector. While it may seem like a valid debt, it's important to verify that the debt is actually yours and that the debt is still legally collectible. Request debt validation in writing, which the collector must provide within five days of initial contact. This documentation should include the original creditor's name, the amount owed and your right to dispute the debt within 30 days.

3. "I don't have any money."

While you may feel like you're telling the truth, stating outright that you're broke can have unintended consequences in terms of dealing with debt collectors. For example, some debt collectors may interpret this as a refusal to pay and take more aggressive steps, such as suing for the debt. It typically makes more sense to focus on gathering information about the debt and asking for time to evaluate your options instead.

4. "Take me to court."

Telling a debt collector to take you to court might feel like a way to gain the upper hand, but it's an approach that could backfire quickly. While not every debt collector will pursue legal action, some may take your challenge seriously and proceed with a lawsuit. A court judgment against you could lead to wage garnishment or liens on your property, depending on your state laws, so it's typically better to remain calm and try to resolve the issue through negotiation.

5. "The debt is too old to collect."

Even if you believe a debt is beyond the statute of limitations, explicitly stating this could backfire. Some debt collectors might use this as evidence that you acknowledge the debt existed, potentially helping their case if they decide to sue. So, rather than taking this approach, it makes more sense to simply request debt validation and consult with a consumer protection attorney if you believe the debt is time-barred.

6. "I'll give you my bank account information."

Never, under any circumstances, provide your bank account details to a debt collector over the phone. While some debt collectors may claim this is the easiest way to make a payment, it opens the door to unauthorized withdrawals or financial errors. Always request a written payment agreement instead and use secure methods, such as checks or online payment portals, to maintain control over your funds.

7. "I'm recording this call without your permission."

While recording conversations with debt collectors can be a helpful tool in protecting yourself, announcing this without understanding the law can lead to trouble. In many states, recording a conversation without all-party consent is illegal. If you want to record the call, research your state's laws or ask for permission upfront to avoid any legal violations.

8. "Just stop calling me!"

While it's natural to feel frustrated with the debt collection process, telling debt collectors to stop calling without following proper procedures won't help. Instead, exercise your rights under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) by sending a written request for the collector to cease communication. Note, though, that this doesn't make the debt go away, and the debt collector can still pursue legal action even if they cease communication attempts.

The bottom line

Interacting with credit card debt collectors can be frustrating and even overwhelming at points, but staying calm and informed can make all the difference. Saying the wrong thing can worsen your financial troubles or lead to legal complications, so it's vital to approach these conversations strategically. If you're feeling overwhelmed, consider seeking help from a qualified credit counselor, a debt relief expert or financial advisor. After all, knowledge is your best defense when dealing with debt collectors — and staying composed can help you regain control of your financial future.