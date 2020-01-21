CBS News January 21, 2020, 8:46 AM

Oprah reveals "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins as new book club pick

“American Dirt” author on migrants’ struggle
Oprah Winfrey announced "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins as her new book club selection on "CBS This Morning" on Tuesday. The novel tells the story of Lydia, a mother who escapes from Mexico to the United States with her son after surviving a brutal attack by a drug cartel.

The book is available starting Tuesday on Apple Books in both e-book and audiobook formats. Winfrey's interview with Cummins will premiere March 6 exclusively on Apple TV+.
 
Read an excerpt from "American Dirt" here:

