Oprah reveals "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins as new book club pick

Oprah Winfrey announced "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins as her new book club selection on "CBS This Morning" on Tuesday. The novel tells the story of Lydia, a mother who escapes from Mexico to the United States with her son after surviving a brutal attack by a drug cartel.

The book is available starting Tuesday on Apple Books in both e-book and audiobook formats. Winfrey's interview with Cummins will premiere March 6 exclusively on Apple TV+.



For Oprah's Book Club, readers can join the community by following @OprahsBookClub on Instagram.



Read an excerpt from "American Dirt" here: