Author John Grisham on his new book, "Camino Winds" Best-selling author John Grisham joins "CBS This Morning" from his Virginia home to discuss his new novel called "Camino Winds," the follow-up to his 2017 bestseller, "Camino Island." The new book tells the story of what happens when a beautiful island is threatened by both a hurricane and a killer. Grisham also shares some news about a sequel to his debut book, "A Time to Kill."