Man dubbed "The Professor," accused leader of world's largest "narco sailboat" crime ring, is captured in Colombia

A Norwegian man dubbed "The Profesor" who is accused of leading a crime ring that trafficked cocaine from South America to Europe on sailboats was captured in Bogota, Colombian police said Tuesday.

Pazooki Farhad was detained at El Dorado airport, while his alleged right-hand man and fellow Norwegian Bernsten Bjarte was captured in the Caribbean coastal city of Barranquilla, a police statement said.

"According to investigations by various international agencies, the captured citizen (Pazooki Farhad) had criminal links with the so-called Clan del Golfo (the largest Colombian cartel) and Mexican cartels such as Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generacion," police said.

The Bogota mayor's office released video showing the detained Farhad, who is accused of leading the largest "narco sailboat" organization in the world.

Earlier this month, Spanish police reported the arrest of 50 people allegedly linked to Farhad in Spain and in seven other countries, as well as the seizure of 1.5 tons of cocaine and eight "drug-shipping sailboats." Europol released a video showing authorities opening bricks of cocaine on one of the ships as well as officers raiding properties and making arrests.

Europol said it had previously designated Farhad as a "high value target." He has had "more than 20 years" in the business, winning him the "full confidence of the Colombian and Mexican drug cartels" with whom he coordinated the shipments, it added.

Farhad's arrest comes just days after authorities announced the extradition of another international drug trafficker with a colorful nickname. Earlier this week, U.S. authorities announced a Montenegro citizen dubbed the "Pirate of the Unknown" was extradited to New York City from Italy to face charges connected to an alleged international drug ring that transported tons of cocaine aboard ships around the world.

Colombia remains the world's leading producer of cocaine, despite decades of war against the cartels.