The mystery of Hershey's Kisses missing tips

Bakers are complaining that something is amiss with Hershey's Kisses. The chocolate candy's trademark tips have been mysteriously missing from batches around the country.

Bakers have taken to social media to complain that the lopped-off tops are ruining the look of their holiday treats. Without their points, the chocolate candies are left with flat tops.

What's going on?

The Wedding Cookie Table Community group on Facebook is demanding answers.

"It was like a symphony that went up across the country. They all noticed everywhere," Laura Magone, the group's administrator, told CBS Pittsburgh.

She's trying to calm things down.

"The cookie bakers got a little bit testy over this issue and it's a shock," she said. "They care so much about the look of their cookie. The presentation is everything, so to take the time to make a homemade cookie and then have a broken something sitting on it, it's very offensive to them."

Magone's mom, Wanda Magone, has been baking for 80 years. She, too, is surprised at the reaction.

"A lot of people don't like that, and they're turning the cookie upside down," Wanda said.

Hershey representatives have been responding to the group's messages. At first, customer service told consumers it was deliberate so the pieces didn't fall off after production, but now, they say the company is looking into the cause.

That's a relief for Laura.

"So that the cookie bakers are happy, and Hershey's is happy with us," she said.