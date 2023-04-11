The Isley Brothers, Ty Dolla $ign headlining AFRAM in Baltimore The Isley Brothers, Ty Dolla $ign headlining AFRAM in Baltimore 02:13

BALTIMORE -- Legendary musical group The Isley Brothers and rapper Ty Dolla $ign are headlining the 46th annual AFRAM this year in Baltimore, city leaders and organizers announced Tuesday.

That's not all. Renowned artists Kid Capri, Spinderella, Tamar Braxton and Eric Bellinger are among the talent rocking the historic Druid Hill Park over Juneteenth weekend.

AFRAM, a free festival that highlights local artists and makers alongside superstars, is one of the largest African-American cultural arts fairs on the East Coast.

The theme is a celebration of the anniversary of Baltimore Club music and a tribute to 50 years of hip hop.

"AFRAM is extremely important for the City of Baltimore as it is one of our most time-honored traditions. This festival provides a unique opportunity for Baltimoreans and visitors to celebrate African American heritage and culture in our city," said Mayor Brandon Scott. "I look forward to AFRAM's amazing lineup which I'm confident people of all ages will enjoy."

The event will be held Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, from noon to 9 p.m.

The city is now accepting applications for talent, sponsorship opportunities, volunteers and vendors.

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of the AFRAM Festival.

