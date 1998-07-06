The Drive Behind SuperDisk

When it comes to floppy disk technology, there has been a struggle to find a replacement for the old 3.5 inch 1.44 megabytestandard. Iomega has won lots of support for it 100 megabyte Zip drives. But you can't use the old disks in them. That's why a company called Imation, a spin-off from 3M, is pushing the 120 megabyte SuperDisk. Imation's Jon Siegel...

"There's really an assumption that the 1.44 drive is going to go away eventually. The question is, what do you replace it with. Our contention is, whatever you replace it with is going to have to be able to read the four billion 1.44 diskettes that shipped just in 1997."

And that's the advantage SuperDisk has over its competition...

"Absolutely. We're the only technology available that provides high capacity storage and the ability to read and write existing diskettes. Even 720Ks."

Imation makes an external version that plugs into a printer port for about a hundred dollars, but other companies are making drives that can simply replace your existing floppy drive. New computers can be ordered with SuperDisk drives....

"The real sweet spot for SuperDisk is in the notebook world where the machines are physically getting so thin and so small and light, that it's very difficult to put anything but a very small drive in there."

You can find more information on the web at SuperDisk.com.