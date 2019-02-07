The cast of "My Best Friend's Wedding" reunites after more than 20 years

There may have been some tension between the characters in "My Best Friend's Wedding," but after more than 20 years, there's no bad blood between the stars. Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Rupert Everett and Cameron Diaz reunited two decades after they worked together on the romantic comedy – and fans are feeling the love.

Roberts, who played Julianne Potter, and Mulroney, who played her longtime friend Michael, have been friends for decades, and often share their get-togethers on social media. The larger group of co-stars was brought together for Entertainment Weekly's romantic comedy issue and reminisced about the lovable film.

"I just thought it was really clever and just funny," Roberts told Entertainment Weekly. "All the physical comedy I loved. Lots of falling down and falling through things, falling all over myself, falling over Dermot." Roberts' character was madly in love with her best friend Michael, and was trying to prevent his wedding to 20-year-old Kimmy Wallace, played by Cameron Diaz.

"My Best Friend's Wedding" seemingly turned the romantic comedy formula on its head – Roberts was the lead and also the villain. The audience didn't root for the female lead, as is expected with most romantic comedies. Mulroney pointed out that, unlike other rom-coms, his character wasn't just the male lead who falls in love with the female lead.

It’s a #MyBestFriendsWedding reunion! 💕 We’re telling the greatest untold stories from your favorite romantic comedies in our special Rom-Com issue: https://t.co/lNyDLFdxyN Story by @EWTimStack #LoveEWStyle pic.twitter.com/1bNBQwlKYH — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 7, 2019

"I liked that he was the lead in the movie and Julia Roberts liked him. I liked those, like, obvious elements, but he had his own little story," Mulroney said. "He was a sportswriter and he was in love in ways that many people still argue with me about. I wouldn't give this movie up for anything."

While their characters were fighting over Mulroney's during the whole film, in real life, Roberts was ecstatic to see Diaz at the reunion, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Diaz and Roberts – both known for their wide, sparkling smiles – were very different back when the film was made. Diaz was somewhat of a newcomer, she had only worked on a handful of films before taking the role in the 1997 hit. "I was considering turning it down. No, I'm kidding," Diaz joked. "I got to work with these folks and Julia. It was, like, a huge break for me."

Diaz said she still gets recognized for the film and even one of her famous family members is a fan. "My sister-in-law [Nicole Richie] is obsessed with this movie. We went to Chicago, like, a year and a half ago, and she took me to every single [location]," the star revealed.

Mulroney has had similar experiences when it comes to fans of the Chicago-based romantic comedy. "I've worked in Chicago a lot since then, and that city loves this movie. It's incredible," he said.

The actor still loves his cast mates, even after all these years. "I think about these guys every day," he said. "Because people come up to me and they bring up this movie every day for the last 22 years."

Rupert Everett, who plays Roberts' wingman in the film, said he actually came into the film with a bad attitude, because he noticed his character had only a few lines. But that soon changed. "We all got on so well straightaway. And everybody clicked on screen straightaway, and you could feel that," he said. "And for me, it was magical. But the last time I saw it, it kind of made me cry just thinking of how magic that time was, that summer."

Everett's character does end up having a big role in the film and kicks off one of the most iconic scenes, when the entire cast sings Aretha Franklin's "I Say A Little Prayer."

It seems as though the reunion was as magical for fans as it was for the cast. "This...may be the only thing that sparks joy for me," one Twitter user wrote. If the cast's reunion is any evidence, the film did – and still does – spark joy for them, too.

this...may be the only thing that sparks joy for me https://t.co/zUtI6pYs5m — michael brown (@boyinquestion) February 7, 2019

Full-stop My Best Friend’s Wedding is one of my favorite romantic comedies because the villain is the MAIN CHARACTER and straight up a legendary anti-hero and it’s still so rare to get a rom-com where the main character LOSES. It has the best rom-com chase scene for that reason pic.twitter.com/PEMPSJTuqb — alanna bennett (@AlannaBennett) February 7, 2019