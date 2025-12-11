The architects of AI are Time's 2025 Person of the Year

Time is spotlighting key players in the artificial intelligence revolution for its 2025 Person of the Year, the magazine announced Thursday. "The architects of AI" are the latest recipients of the designation, which for more than a century has been given out on an annual basis to an influential person, group of people or, occasionally, a defining cultural theme or idea.

Previous Person of the Year title-holders have held varying roles in a vast range of occupations, with President Trump taking last year's cover and Taylor Swift capturing the one before. In 2025, Time's honorific was given to the minds and financiers behind AI's rocket to renown and notoriety, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son and Baidu CEO Robin Li, who spoke directly with the magazine for its feature story.

"Person of the Year is a powerful way to focus the world's attention on the people that shape our lives," wrote Sam Jacobs, Time's editor-in-chief, in an editorial piece about the magazine's decision. "And this year, no one had a greater impact than the individuals who imagined, designed, and built AI."

Jacobs described 2025 as "the year when artificial intelligence's full potential roared into view, and when it became clear that there will be no turning back or opting out," adding: "Whatever the question was, AI was the answer."

The magazine prepared two separate covers for the issue. In one, artist Jason Seiler painted an interpretative recreation of the iconic 1932 photograph "Lunch Atop a Skyscraper," an image that depicted workers seated side-by-side on a steel beam hanging high above New York City during the construction of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, which became a symbol of American resilience during the Great Depression.

A cast of tech industry characters at the forefront of AI development are perched on the beam in Seiler's recreation. Mark Zuckerberg, of Meta, Lisa Su, of Advanced Micro Devices, Elon Musk, of xAI, Sam Altman, of Open AI, Demis Hassabis, of DeepMind Technologies, Dario Amodei, of Anthropic, and Fei-Fei Li, of Stanford's Human-Centered AI Institute, are all pictured, along with Huang.

The second cover illustration, by artist Peter Crowther, places the same executives among scaffolding at what looks like a construction site for the giant letters "AI."

From left, cover art by Jason Seiler and Peter Crowther for TIME's 2025 Person of the Year magazine spread. Jason Seiler/TIME; Peter Crowther/TIME

"Every industry needs it, every company uses it, and every nation needs to build it," Huang said of balancing the pressures to implement AI responsibly and deploy it to the public as quickly as possible. "This is the single most impactful technology of our time."

Most of the industry figures pictured on Time's cover did not speak to the magazine for the story, so this year's spread mainly focuses on the implications — positive, negative and in between — of the companies they have built and the technology they continue forging.

AI often took center stage in 2025 in investigative news reports, economic and academic studies, and in Washington, D.C., as policymakers grappled with how to regulate its evolution while tech giants scrambled to trump their competitors' inventions, as the use of some of them, like chatbots, grew to be commonplace, at times with tragic consequences.

"For these reasons, we recognize a force that has dominated the year's headlines, for better or for worse," Jacobs wrote in his editorial. "For delivering the age of thinking machines, for wowing and worrying humanity, for transforming the present and transcending the possible, the Architects of AI are TIME's 2025 Person of the Year."