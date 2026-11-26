Thanksgiving is here, giving Americans a chance to gather around the table, overdose on rich foods and renew family squabbles. Need to make a quick run to the store for some last-minute supplies? We got you.

Read on for a snapshot of which stores are open and closed this Thanksgiving, as well as on Black Friday.

Thanksgiving

Is CVS open on Thanksgiving? CVS Pharmacy locations will be open on Thursday, although some stores and pharmacies may have reduced hours, according to a company spokesperson.

Is Walgreens open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday? Walgreens stores and pharmacies will be open during regular business hours on Thanksgiving.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving? All Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, according to the company's website.

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving? Walmart is closed on Thanksgiving, a spokesperson told CBS News.

Is Costco open on Thanksgiving? Costco is closed on Thanksgiving, as noted on the holiday closure page.

Are fast-food chains open on Thanksgiving? Retailers recommend checking local hours in advance, as they may vary by location.

Dunkin' — open

— open McDonald's — most locations are open

— most locations are open Starbucks — most locations are open

— most locations are open Taco Bell — most locations are closed, according to the company's website. A spokesperson encouraged guests to check their local restaurant for holiday hours.

Are grocery stores open on Thanksgiving?

Food Lion — open until 4 p.m.

— open until 4 p.m. Trader Joe's — closed

— closed Publix — closed

closed Stop & Shop — locations in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York are open until 3 p.m.; Massachusetts and Rhode Island locations are closed per state law.

— locations in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York are open until 3 p.m.; Massachusetts and Rhode Island locations are closed per state law. Whole Foods — most stores are open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a few exceptions.

Are retailers open on Thanksgiving? Most retail stores are closed. Dollar General is a notable exception.

Apple — closed

closed Dollar General — open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Home Depot — closed

— closed Best Buy — closed

closed HomeGoods — closed

— closed HomeSense — closed

— closed Ikea — closed

— closed J.C. Penney — closed

— closed Kohl's — closed



— closed Macy's — closed

— closed Marshalls — closed

— closed Michaels — closed



— closed Nordstrom — closed

— closed Petco — closed

— closed T.J. Maxx — closed

— closed Sierra — closed

Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving? The stock market is closed on Thanksgiving, according to the holiday calendars for Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange. Markets will be open on Friday but will close early at 1 p.m.

Are banks open on Thanksgiving? Most major banks are closed on Thursday, while Thanksgiving is also a Federal Reserve holiday.

Is the post office open on Thanksgiving? Post office locations will be closed on Thursday to observe the holiday. Regular mail delivery will resume Friday, Nov. 27, according to the USPS.

Black Friday

Some stores are extending their hours on Black Friday, with many consumers planning to kick off their holiday shopping. See below for a sampling of retailers' hours on Friday.