What's open and closed today on Thanksgiving Day 2026? Hours for stores, restaurants, banks and more
Thanksgiving is here, giving Americans a chance to gather around the table, overdose on rich foods and renew family squabbles. Need to make a quick run to the store for some last-minute supplies? We got you.
Read on for a snapshot of which stores are open and closed this Thanksgiving, as well as on Black Friday.
Thanksgiving
Is CVS open on Thanksgiving? CVS Pharmacy locations will be open on Thursday, although some stores and pharmacies may have reduced hours, according to a company spokesperson.
Is Walgreens open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday? Walgreens stores and pharmacies will be open during regular business hours on Thanksgiving.
Is Target open on Thanksgiving? All Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, according to the company's website.
Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving? Walmart is closed on Thanksgiving, a spokesperson told CBS News.
Is Costco open on Thanksgiving? Costco is closed on Thanksgiving, as noted on the holiday closure page.
Are fast-food chains open on Thanksgiving? Retailers recommend checking local hours in advance, as they may vary by location.
- Dunkin' — open
- McDonald's — most locations are open
- Starbucks — most locations are open
- Taco Bell — most locations are closed, according to the company's website. A spokesperson encouraged guests to check their local restaurant for holiday hours.
Are grocery stores open on Thanksgiving?
- Food Lion — open until 4 p.m.
- Trader Joe's — closed
- Publix — closed
- Stop & Shop — locations in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York are open until 3 p.m.; Massachusetts and Rhode Island locations are closed per state law.
- Whole Foods — most stores are open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a few exceptions.
Are retailers open on Thanksgiving? Most retail stores are closed. Dollar General is a notable exception.
- Apple — closed
- Dollar General — open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Home Depot — closed
- Best Buy — closed
- HomeGoods — closed
- HomeSense — closed
- Ikea — closed
- J.C. Penney — closed
- Kohl's — closed
- Macy's — closed
- Marshalls — closed
- Michaels — closed
- Nordstrom — closed
- Petco — closed
- T.J. Maxx — closed
- Sierra — closed
Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving? The stock market is closed on Thanksgiving, according to the holiday calendars for Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange. Markets will be open on Friday but will close early at 1 p.m.
Are banks open on Thanksgiving? Most major banks are closed on Thursday, while Thanksgiving is also a Federal Reserve holiday.
Is the post office open on Thanksgiving? Post office locations will be closed on Thursday to observe the holiday. Regular mail delivery will resume Friday, Nov. 27, according to the USPS.
Black Friday
Some stores are extending their hours on Black Friday, with many consumers planning to kick off their holiday shopping. See below for a sampling of retailers' hours on Friday.
- Apple — store hours vary by location
- Best Buy — open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- CVS — open regular hours, although some pharmacies may have reduced hours
- Dollar General — open regular hours
- Food Lion — open regular hours
- Home Depot — stores open at 6 a.m.
- HomeGoods — stores open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Homesense — stores open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Ikea — open regular hours
- JCPenney — stores open at 5 a.m. Closing times vary by location.
- Kohl's — open from 5 a.m. local time to midnight local time.
- Macy's — stores open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Marshalls — stores open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Michaels — stores open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Nordstrom — open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Petco — most stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Publix — open regular hours
- TJ Maxx — stores open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sierra — stores open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Stop & Shop — open regular hours
- Target — open from 6 a.m. local time to regular closing time
- Trader Joe's — open regular hours
- Walgreens — open regular hours
- Walmart — stores open at 6 a.m.
- Whole Foods — open regular hours