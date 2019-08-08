One escaped zebra caught but another still elusive outside San Antonio

It's been a tale of two escaped zebras in the southern Texas city of New Braunfels, with one recaptured but another still on the loose as of early Thursday, reports CBS Austin affiliate KEYE-TV. Police in the city roughly a-third of the way between San Antonio and the Texas capital said it wasn't clear where either came from but they were on the case Wednesday evening:

NBPD is currently assisting Animal Control in corralling a zebra that somehow got loose this afternoon and has been making its way across the city. The zebra is currently in the area of N. Grape Ave. pic.twitter.com/dWnizDje3b — New Braunfels Police (@NBPDTX) August 7, 2019

Police added that a helicopter team that specializes in safely trapping animals was helping them.

Later, this update: