One escaped zebra caught but another still elusive outside San Antonio
It's been a tale of two escaped zebras in the southern Texas city of New Braunfels, with one recaptured but another still on the loose as of early Thursday, reports CBS Austin affiliate KEYE-TV. Police in the city roughly a-third of the way between San Antonio and the Texas capital said it wasn't clear where either came from but they were on the case Wednesday evening:
Police added that a helicopter team that specializes in safely trapping animals was helping them.
Later, this update: