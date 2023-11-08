Watch CBS News
U.S.

8 dead after suspected human smuggler crashes in Texas

By Gina Martinez

/ CBS News

Eight people are dead after a suspected human smuggler collided on Wednesday with another vehicle on a Texas highway, a police spokesperson said. 

The fatal crash took place as the suspected smuggler, driving from Houston in a Honda vehicle, tried to evade arrest from the Zavala County Sherriff's Office, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety said on social media

The driver of the Honda passed an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone on U.S. 57 Highway near Batesville and drove head-on into a Chevy SUV, killing the driver and a passenger from Georgia, according to the spokesman, Lt. Chris Olivarez. 

"As a result, the driver, 21, and five passengers from the Honda were killed," the Texas Department of Public Safety said. 

f-bn0ljxaaasfkm.jpg
Images from the scene of the crash show the two vehicles entirely decimated and charred. Texas Department of Public Safety

Images from the scene of the crash show the two vehicles entirely decimated and charred. 

The identities of the deceased are being held until the next of kin are notified. Several of the victims were from Honduras, according to Olivarez. 

First published on November 8, 2023 / 3:48 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.