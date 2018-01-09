Texas softball coach charged with sexual assault of girl; more victims feared

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS — A softball coach described by CBS affiliate KHOU as well-known in Texas' Montgomery County has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old, and investigators are worried there could be other victims.

Juan Corona, 44, was arrested last week and charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child. He's known to students as "Coach Manny" and has been coaching softball for over 17 years, the last 10 in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office said Corona had also been giving private lessons at the South Montgomery County Softball League facility. At times his private lessons included arrangements in which he picked up students from school to transport them to the softball facility.

Police say the victim was one such student, whose parents had signed off on having Corona transport the student from school to the lesson.

Investigators say Corona made threats to keep the student from telling parents, saying something would happen to the student, or the student's spot on a softball team would be jeopardized. Corona remains in the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Investigators fear there could be more victims and are appealing to the public for information.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 281-364-4211.