Watch Live: Texas officials give update as state grapples with water crisis

Texas officials are giving an update Saturday on the state's response to winter weather that led to widespread power outages and created water issues for millions.

As of Saturday morning, the storm had been linked to at least 27 deaths in the state, and food and safe drinking water was in sort supply for many. Seven million people — roughly a quarter of the entire state's population — remained under a boil water advisory, limiting their access to safe water.

How to watch Texas officials give an update today

What: Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Major General Tracy Norris, Adjutant General of the Texas National Guard, and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Executive Director Toby Baker give an update on the response to winter weather



Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Major General Tracy Norris, Adjutant General of the Texas National Guard, and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Executive Director Toby Baker give an update on the response to winter weather Date: Saturday, February 20, 2021

Saturday, February 20, 2021 Time: 3 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. local time

3 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. local time Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

President Joe Biden has declared that Texas is experiencing a major disaster.

People in 77 of Texas' 254 counties will be eligible for federal funding to help with recovery efforts. The assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, as well as "low-cost loans" to cover uninsured property losses, the White House said Saturday in a statement.

Contributing: Li Cohen

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change