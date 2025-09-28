Texas man accused of threatening to shoot at a local pride event arrested by FBI

A Texas man accused of threatening to commit a shooting at a local pride event has been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to court documents obtained by CBS News.

Joshua Cole of Anson, Texas, allegedly commented on a Facebook post containing details of an upcoming gay pride event in nearby Abilene, "fk their parade" and said he wanted to "pay them back for taking out Charlie Kirk," according to an affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas on Sept. 19 — nine days after the conservative activist was shot and killed in Utah.

Posting under the name "Jay Dubya," Cole also allegedly wrote, "there's only like 30 of em we can send a clear message to the rest of them."

When the Abilene Police Department made a traffic stop on Cole, he admitted he runs a Facebook account under the name Jay Dubya, and that he was behind the comments, the criminal complaint alleged. He told officers that he did not believe that the gay pride event should be allowed, according to the court document, but denied that he was going to shoot parade participants.

Cole also admitted that he has a firearm. It wasn't clear whether he legally owns it.

"The threats were not conditional. The threats were specific," FBI Special Agent Samuel C. Venuti wrote in the affidavit. "The threats were also specific to a particular set of victims: people participating in the gay pride parade tomorrow. With this level of specificity, COLE's comments were not mere idle or careless talk, exaggeration, or something said in only a joking manner."

Venuti wrote that he visited Cole's former employer who told him Cole had recently quit his job and "stormed out of the facility in anger." He had worked for the employer for over a year, Venuti wrote, and was described by coworkers as a "hot head."

"We want to reassure our community that the safety of everyone at Pride has always been, and will continue to be our top priority," Abilene Pride Alliance posted on Facebook over a week after the incident. "The swift action and continued diligence of APD and federal partners reflect their commitment to protecting our city and ensuring that Pride remains a safe, inclusive and celebratory space for all."

Abilene Pride Alliance said in the post that the organization asked for help to strengthen security at Pride and received over $4,000 in donations.

CBS News reached out to an attorney listed for Cole. He was booked into Taylor County Jail in Abilene on Sept. 19. He was previously arrested in 2019 on a terroristic threat charge, according to jail records.

Jail records show Cole was released from Taylor County Jail on Sept. 24. The next day, the court concluded that Cole must be detained pending trial for reasons including his prior criminal history, that the weight of evidence against him is strong and that his release poses "serious danger to any person or the community."

It wasn't immediately clear whether Cole had been released prior to the decision or whether he was transferred to another facility.