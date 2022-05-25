Texas rampage is among one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history

There have been dozens of shootings and other attacks in U.S. schools and colleges over the years.

Overall, the number of active shooter incidents in the U.S. rose by 52.5% from 2020 to 2021, and over four years, from 2017 to 2021, there was a 96.8% increase, the FBI said in a report published Monday. The bureau noted that the data over those four years shows "an upward trend."

Until the massacre at Colorado's Columbine High School in 1999, the number of dead tended to be in the single digits. Since then, the number of shootings that included schools and killed 10 or more people has mounted. The most recent two were both in Texas.

Robb Elementary School, May 2022

People leave the Uvalde Civic Center following a shooting earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two adults, officials said. The 18-year-old attacker was killed by law enforcement.

Santa Fe High School, May 2018

People visit a cross for Christopher Stone at a memorial for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting on May 21, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.

A 17-year-old opened fire at a Houston-area high school, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said. The suspect has been charged with murder.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, February 2018

An attack left 14 students and three staff members dead at the school in Parkland, Florida, and injured many others. The 20-year-old suspect was charged with murder.

Umpqua Community College, October 2015

Photos of the nine people who were killed at Umpqua Community College.





A man killed nine people at the school in Roseburg, Oregon, and wounded nine others, then killed himself.

Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 2012





A 19-year-old man killed his mother at their home in Newtown, Connecticut, then went to the nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School and killed 20 first graders and six educators. He took his own life.

On Tuesday, after the elementary shooting in Texas, Sen. Chris Murphy, who was formerly a representative from a district that included Sandy Hook, made an emotional plea to fellow lawmakers to take action. He described the U.S. government's failure to act after such instances of gun violence "a quiet message of endorsement."

Virginia Tech, April 2007

A mourner places his hand on a memorial stone after a candle lighting ceremony in memory of the 32 shooting victims at Virginia Tech at midnight in Blacksburg, Va., Wednesday, April 16, 2008.

A 23-year-old student killed 32 people on the campus in Blacksburg, Virginia, in April 2007; more than two dozen others were wounded. The gunman then killed himself.

Red Lake High School, March 2005

A crime investigator makes his way into the Red Lake Senior High School on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in Red Lake, Minn., March 22, 2005. A 17-year-old student shot seven people at the high school.

A 16-year-old student killed his grandfather and the man's companion at their Minnesota home, then went to nearby Red Lake High School, where he killed five students, a teacher and a security guard before shooting himself.

Columbine High School, April 1999

Crosses with the names and portraits of the victims of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre are seen at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Littleton, Colorado on April 20, 2019.

Two students killed 12 of their peers and one teacher at the school in Littleton, Colorado, and injured many others before killing themselves.