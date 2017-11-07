12 Texas church shooting victims remain hospitalized

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas -- A dozen victims of the Texas church shooting remain in hospitals with serious injuries two days after a gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, killing 26.

Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio on Tuesday afternoon reported having seven patients -- five adults and two children. Spokeswoman Elaine Sanchez says their conditions range from fair to critical.

Officials with University Health System in San Antonio say they are treating four church shooting patients -- two adults and two children. Spokesman Don Finley says the conditions range from serious to critical.

Megan Posey with Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville, about 10 miles from Sutherland Springs, reported one patient there was in stable condition.

Officials have not released all the names of the 26 people killed, but many of the victims identities have been confirmed to the media by family members. Those killed ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years.

The gunman -- identified as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley -- fatally shot himself following a chase.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the attack the deadliest mass shooting in the state's history.