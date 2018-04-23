Tex McIver case: Atlanta attorney who shot wife in SUV guilty of felony murder

ATLANTA -- A jury has found an Atlanta attorney who fatally shot his wife guilty of charges including felony murder. Jurors returned the verdict Monday afternoon in the case of 75-year-old Claud "Tex" McIver.

They found McIver guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and influencing witnesses, reports CBS affiliate WGCL.

He was found not guilty on another count of malice murder.

No one has disputed that he shot 64-year-old Diane McIver in September 2016, but the defense had said the shooting was an accident.

The felony murder conviction carries a possible sentence of life in prison, and it's up to the judge whether he will have the possibility of parole.

McIver was immediately handcuffed in preparation to be taken to jail. No immediate sentencing date was announced.