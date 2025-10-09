Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

U.S. launches probe into nearly 2.9 million Tesla cars after crashes linked to self-driving system

By
Anne Marie D. Lee
Editor, MoneyWatch
Anne Marie D. Lee is an editor for CBS MoneyWatch. She writes about topics including personal finance, the workplace, travel and social media.
Read Full Bio
Anne Marie D. Lee
Edited By
Alain Sherter
Senior Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Alain Sherter is a senior managing editor with CBS News. He covers business, economics, money and workplace issues for CBS MoneyWatch.
Read Full Bio
Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it has opened an investigation into nearly 2.9 million Tesla vehicles after reports of traffic safety violations linked to the electric car maker's Full Self-Driving system, according to a filing on the government regulator's website.

The probe by the agency's Office of Defects Investigation involves Tesla vehicles equipped with "FSD (Supervised)" and "FSD (Beta)" versions of the the company's self-driving systems. Both require "a fully attentive driver who is engaged in the driving task at all times," NHTSA said in a document filed as part of the probe. 

Reports of traffic violations include vehicles operating with FSD driving through red traﬃc signals and initiating lane changes into opposing traﬃc. 

NHTSA has received reports of 58 safety violations linked to Tesla vehicles with FSD. Those incidents include more than a dozen crashes and fires, along with 23 injuries, according to the agency.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

— This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

Anne Marie D. Lee

Anne Marie D. Lee is an editor for CBS MoneyWatch. She writes about topics including personal finance, the workplace, travel and social media.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue