U.S. launches probe into nearly 2.9 million Tesla cars after crashes linked to self-driving system

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it has opened an investigation into nearly 2.9 million Tesla vehicles after reports of traffic safety violations linked to the electric car maker's Full Self-Driving system, according to a filing on the government regulator's website.

The probe by the agency's Office of Defects Investigation involves Tesla vehicles equipped with "FSD (Supervised)" and "FSD (Beta)" versions of the the company's self-driving systems. Both require "a fully attentive driver who is engaged in the driving task at all times," NHTSA said in a document filed as part of the probe.

Reports of traffic violations include vehicles operating with FSD driving through red traﬃc signals and initiating lane changes into opposing traﬃc.

NHTSA has received reports of 58 safety violations linked to Tesla vehicles with FSD. Those incidents include more than a dozen crashes and fires, along with 23 injuries, according to the agency.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

— This is a breaking news story and will be updated.