Tesla's Giga Berlin plant in Germany evacuated as suspected arson fire knocks out power to surrounding area

Berlin — A Tesla "gigafactory" near Berlin was evacuated Tuesday after a fire and major power outage that was being investigated as a suspected case of arson.

An area around the factory in Grünheide, about 30 miles east of Berlin, experienced power cuts since early Tuesday morning. Police said they were investigating the possibility of an arson attack after a fire damaged an electricity pylon in the area.

Fire department and other vehicles are seen outside Tesla's Giga Berlin factory in Grünheide, Brandenburg, Germany, where production was brought to a standstill due to a power outage on March 5, 2024. Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance/Getty

"If the initial findings are confirmed, this is a perfidious attack on our electricity infrastructure," said Brandenburg state Interior Minister Michael Stübgen. "This will have consequences. Thousands of people have been cut off from their basic supply and put in danger."

According to a statement released by the ministry, unknown perpetrators were believed to have set fire to the high-voltage pylon in the eastern part of the state in the early morning hours. The fire damaged the high-voltage line to such an extent that the power supply to the surrounding villages and Tesla's nearby Giga Berlin plant were cut, leading to the evacuation and complete halt in production at the U.S. automaker's only European factory.

The State Office of Criminal Investigation confirmed that an investigation had been launched.

Regional authorities did not immediately draw any connection with protests that have taken place recently around the Tesla factory.

A camp set up by environmental activists is seen in a forest in Brandenburg, Germany, in a protest against the electric car manufacturer Tesla, March 1, 2024. Cevin Dettlaff/picture alliance/Getty

Since Feb. 29, around 80 to 100 environmental activists have occupied part of a state forest in Brandenburg near the Tesla plant, which Elon Musk's company hopes to clear to expand its site.

"I warn against premature speculation," Stübgen said about any possible link.