SEC seeks contempt charges against Tesla CEO Elon Musk over tweet

Stock market regulators are asking a federal court to hold Tesla CEO Elon Musk in contempt for violating an agreement requiring him to have his tweets about key company information reviewed for potentially misleading claims.

The request made Monday resurrects a dispute between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Musk that was supposed to be resolved with a settlement reached five months ago. The SEC had sued Musk for using his Twitter account to announce he had secured financing for a potential buyout of Tesla, something regulators alleged wasn't true.

Musk agreed to having future tweets that could affect Tesla's stock be pre-approved. But the SEC contends Musk didn't do that in a February 19 tweet projecting the number of cars Tesla will make this year.

The SEC attorneys cite an interview with Musk on "60 Minutes" from December in which he said his tweets are not reviewed before he sends them. He said the only time they would be reviewed would be if they "had a probability of causing a movement in the stock."

Asked how he could determine that likelihood without having them reviewed, Musk said, "Well, I guess we might make some mistakes."