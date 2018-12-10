Highlights from Elon Musk's 60 Minutes interview

Elon Musk says he doesn't smoke pot

Lesley Stahl asks Elon Musk about his turbulent summer, including the time he smoked weed during a podcast appearance

"I use my tweets to express myself"

The Tesla cofounder talks about his use of Twitter and the adjustments he's had to make after a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Musk on his Tesla chair replacement

Musk talks with 60 Minutes about Tesla's new chair, Robyn Denholm, who was put in place after Musk stepped down as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission

Musk's light-bulb moment

Tesla created a third assembly line for production of its Model 3 car in an unexpected place: a big tent in the parking lot. The unconventional idea increased production by 50 percent.

Musk disputes labor complaints

Musk says the charges are "utter nonsense" and that he'd know because he was "literally living in the factory."