El 59.5% dijo sí a la termoeléctrica en Morelos

Priced out: L.A.'s hidden homeless

Los Angeles is in the midst of the worst homeless crisis the city has ever seen, driven by rising rents, stagnant wages and an affordable housing shortage. CBSN Originals' Adam Yamaguchi meets a single mother living in her car with her teenage daughter, just one example of L.A.'s hidden homeless population that is steadily growing as longtime residents are priced out of their homes — with nowhere else to go.