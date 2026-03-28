2 students killed, 7 other people injured in Tennessee bus crash during school field trip

Two students were killed and at least seven other people were injured after a school bus crash in Tennessee on Friday, officials said.

The school bus was carrying 25 students and five adults from Kenwood Middle School in Clarksville for a field trip in Jackson, Tennessee, the school district said in a statement.

The crash, which remains under investigation, involved a Tennessee Department of Transportation dump truck, a Chevrolet Trailblazer and the school bus. It happened around noon on Highway 70 in Carroll County, said Maj. Travis Plotzer, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Plotzer said there were two adults in the TDOT vehicle and one person in the Chevrolet Trailblazer. He said the crash is "a parent's worst nightmare."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

At least seven people who were injured were taken by air ambulance to hospitals across Tennessee, including Memphis and Nashville, CBS affiliate WREG reported. The extent of their injuries was not immediately disclosed.

This image, taken from a video, shows emergency responders at the scene of a fatal school bus crash on Friday, March 27, 2026, in Carroll County, Tennessee. WBBJ-TV via AP

The school's principal, Karen Miller, said counselors will be available starting Monday. In a written message to families shared on Facebook, she called the crash an unimaginable tragedy and encouraged parents to be attentive to their child's emotional needs as they process the deaths of their classmates.

"Please continue to pray with us for our students, families, faculty, and staff," Miller wrote. "I am grateful for the strength of our Kenwood community, and I trust we will all support each other during this difficult time."

Four people were taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville and were in stable condition Friday, according to a Vanderbilt Health spokesperson.

Another 19 people were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County, said Kim Alexander, a spokesperson for Baptist Memorial Health Care. All were evaluated and released, though it was unclear how many actually were injured, she said.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported the school bus was on the way to participate in the Toyota Hub City Grand Prix Greenpower USA race in Jackson. The Jackson-Madison County superintendent said in a statement that they were "completely devastated" by the crash and called the loss "immeasurable," WTVF reported.

The school district was hosting the event.