Names of 16 Tennessee plant explosion victims released as investigators work to identify remains

The names of 16 people who are presumed dead in the massive blast at a Tennessee explosives plant last week have been released.

Their remains have not been identified, as authorities continue search efforts following the Friday explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems in McEwen, but Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis and Hickman County Sheriff Jason Craft on Monday read out loud the names of the victims.

"I know some of you have probably seen that information through Facebook or whatever, but we want to confirm with you the names of those individual souls that we've been talking about," Davis said during a news conference.

The victims are: Jason Adams, Erick Anderson, Billy Baker, Adam Boatman, Christopher Clark, Mindy Clifton, James Cook, Reyna Gillahan, LaTeisha Mays, Jeremy Moore, Melinda Rainey, Melissa Stanford, Trenton Stewart, Rachel Woodall, Steven Wright and Donald Yowell.

Their ages have not been confirmed.

Murat Usubali/Anadolu via Getty Images

Tennessee authorities are utilizing rapid DNA testing to help identify the remains, but due to extensive damage and hazardous materials, the process is "proceeding slowly and methodically," the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said Monday. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

"As part of the state's process, once a loved one has been positively identified—usually through DNA comparison with a known close relative—the county medical examiner will issue a death certificate," TEMA said in a statement.

The small community of McEwen, which has fewer than 2,000 residents, gathered at churches over the weekend to mourn the loss of life.

"These families ... their kids would play ball together, go to school together," senior Pastor Tim Farris of Hurricane Free Will Baptist Church told CBS affiliate WTVF following a vigil.

Janie Brown, one of the attendees, spoke with WTVF about the people she knows who were directly impacted.

"I work with one of the ladies, her son was involved, and another one, her son was involved," Brown said, adding that she feels the reality of what happened hasn't set in yet.

"I'll be there for 'em. If it's just listening to 'em or just holding their hand. That's all I can do," she said.

The explosion took place around 7:45 a.m. CT on Friday, authorities have said. The blast occurred in one of the eight buildings on the campus. Video from the scene showed damaged vehicles and charred debris scattered around the area.

Accurate Energetic Systems specializes in the development, manufacture, handling and storage of products and explosives for military, aerospace and commercial demolition markets, according to its website. The company also tests those explosives on the 1,300-acre campus.