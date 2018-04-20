Temple University suspends fraternity over reports of sexual assault, underage drinking

Temple University has suspended fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi while it investigates "credible reports" of sexual assault, underage drinking and possible drug use, the Philadelphia university said in a statement Friday. It also said there would be an increased police presence across campus, including the 2000 block of Broad Street.

"While these allegations are being investigated, the university has suspended the organization's rights and privileges to operate as a recognized fraternity pending investigations by Temple and city police," the statement said.

The university is encouraging students with information or in need of support regarding concerns of sexual assault to contact Temple Police at 215-204-1234.

The university also reminded students of its medical amnesty policy that states "no student will be subject to university discipline for seeking medical treatment for the effects of drug or alcohol use, and this amnesty will be granted to both the intoxicated student and the student seeking help for an intoxicated student."

The university's student-run newspaper The Temple News reports Alpha Epsilon Pi's national headquarters called the allegations "deplorable" when the investigation began last month. The national headquarters said they would take action against the local chapter if the allegations are proven true.