Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine injured in beating at South Florida LA Fitness

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was hospitalized after he was beaten while in a South Florida LA Fitness steam room Tuesday, police confirmed Wednesday.

"An altercation occurred between several individuals, leaving Daniel Hernandez injured," the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "Thankfully, his injuries are non-life threatening."

The rapper, who sports rainbow-colored hair, suffered facial cuts, his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ.

The sheriff's office said the alleged attack happened at the LA Fitness in Lake Worth, Florida.

Video posted on several social media sites showed Hernandez on the floor of the gym bathroom as at least two men kicked him and grabbed him by the hair, CBS Miami reported.

6ix9ine was a social media phenomenon with millions of followers on Instagram before becoming an ascendant name in hip-hop.

He had a multiplatinum hit song, "Fefe," with Nicki Minaj, which peaked at No. 3 on the pop charts, and "Stoopid," featuring then-incarcerated rapper Bobby Shmurda.

Lazzaro told TMZ that 6ix9ine, who didn't have personal security with him, tried to fight back during the attack but was overpowered and outnumbered.

The rapper was released early from federal prison after he cooperated with law enforcement officials during an effort to prosecute fellow gang members, CBS Miami says.