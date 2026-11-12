Boy found alive after 6 days lost in Australian wilderness: "He's grounded for life"

A 17-year-old boy with autism was found alive Thursday after six days lost in eastern Australian woodlands.

The boy, whom police identified only as William, had begun camping with a teenage friend when he disappeared last Friday near Walhalla, a former gold-mining town 185 kilometers (115 miles) east of Melbourne, police said.

A police helicopter crew found him surrounded by wilderness lying asleep on a flat rock beside a creek, and he was later reunited with his mother. William was in good spirits and mostly in good health, the police statement said.

Video shot from the rescue helicopter showed he was shirtless and sunburned. He was wearing shorts and boots and was using towels as blankets.

"I'm just over the moon that he's alive," his mother, Elizabeth, told reporters. The AP has decided not to provide her family name to avoid identifying her son.

"And he's never leaving the house again. He's grounded for life. He's not going anywhere ever again," she joked.

Police video showed Elizabeth embrace her son after the rescue helicopter landed to complete its mission.

William was later taken to a hospital for his health to be monitored, police said.

"Amazingly, William is in good spirits and for the most part, in good health," they said in the statement.

In this image made from video and provided by the Victoria State Police 17-year-old William, center right, is embraced by his mother Elizabeth, while in a helicopter in Cowwarr, Australia, Nov. 12, 2026, after William spent six days lost in eastern Australian woodlands. Victoria Police via AP

William's family have said he has Level 2 autism. That requires "substantial support," according to the Australian advocacy group Autism360.

Such a person may have marked deficits in verbal and non-verbal social communication and rely heavily on routines and predictable activities. Disruption can cause significant distress.

The Southern Hemisphere spring weather had been mild for the past week in the alpine region where William was lost and there had been little rain.

Elizabeth had dropped off her son and his friend last Friday for a weekend of camping. William walked a short distance from the campsite to the drop-off location to collect more camping equipment but never returned to his friend, police said.

After becoming lost, William trekked for days up and down "some very steep terrain," Acting Police Inspector Jason Benbow said.

He spent the last two days where he was found at the creek, trapped by the steepness of his surrounds 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the his camp site, Benbow said.

"He woke up to the sound of the helicopter, gave them a thumbs up and they winched him to safety," Benbow told reporters.

The extensive police search for him involved more than 100 emergency services personnel and volunteers.

There have been other dramatic rescues in Australia's wilderness in recent years.

In 2025, a German tourist was found alive in Australia's remote Outback, 12 days after she went missing. She was found just a day after officials and local media said an Australian surfer, who had been feared lost at sea, was rescued after spending a night on an uninhabited island miles from where they had walked into the water.

In 2019, an Australian woman missing for three days was rescued after the SOS message she scrawled in the sand was spotted on a surveillance camera.

The successful rescues have included animals as well. Last year, a runaway dog was captured after a 529-day adventure in Australia as she roamed an island teeming with kangaroos, possums, koala bears and penguins.