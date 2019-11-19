Teen breaks his legs after leaping from airport jet bridge in bid to elude Oklahoma City police

Authorities say a teenager broke both his legs after leaping from an Oklahoma City airport terminal roof while being chased by officers. An Oklahoma City police statement says the 16-year-old male was exiting a Houston-to-Oklahoma City flight at Will Rogers World Airport when police approached with a felony burglary warrant.

CBS affiliate KHOU reports the incident unfolded after teenager got off a United Airlines flight Monday from Houston to Oklahoma City. Police say he slipped out a side door on the jet bridge, ran across the terminal apron and climbed to the terminal roof in a bid to elude capture.

As officers continued their pursuit across the roof, police say the teen jumped to the apron below, breaking both legs. He was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment.

One witness captured the aftermath of the incident on video provided to KHOU:

KHOU reports that United Airlines released the following statement:

"United Airlines is cooperating with law enforcement officials following an incident with a passenger after United flight 5706 arrived at the gate in Oklahoma City this afternoon. We refer any additional questions on this matter to the local authorities."