American Taylor Townsend upsets Simona Halep at U.S. Open

American Taylor Townsend handed an upset defeat to Romania's Simona Halep, the fourth seed, in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Thursday. Halep took the first round 6-2, but Townsend came back to win the next two sets 6-3, 7-6.

In the final set, Halep was at match point but Townsend came back to win the set and force a tie breaker. Townsend then took the tie breaker 7-5.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.